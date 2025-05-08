India said on Thursday that any Pakistan military action would be met with "a very, very firm response".

"Our response was targeted and measured. It (is) not our intention to escalate the situation," Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a speech to his visiting Iranian counterpart.

"However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response."

Jaishankar’s statement comes as New Delhi launched a barrage of attack drones at various Pakistani cities. Pakistan military said it shot down at least 25 of the drones, identified as Israeli-made Harops.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also vowed to retaliate after India launched deadly missile strikes on Wednesday morning, with days of gunfire along the Line of Control in Kashmir escalating into artillery shelling.