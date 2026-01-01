WORLD
Dead man returns to life: Ukraine fakes death of anti-Russian fighter
Ukrainian military intelligence said it staged the reported killing of Denis Kapustin after learning "Moscow’s special forces had ordered his assassination."
Denis “White Rex” Kapustin of the Russian Volunteer Corps attends a press conference in Kiev, on March 21, 2024. / Reuters
January 1, 2026

Ukraine staged the death of an anti-Kremlin Russian fighter to prevent his “killing ordered by Moscow's special forces”, Ukrainian military intelligence announced on Thursday.

On Saturday, Denis Kapustin, leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps that has carried out cross-border raids into Russia during the Ukraine war, was declared dead by his group.

But on Thursday, Kapustin, also known as Denis Nikitin, appeared via video link at a briefing with the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, who congratulated him on his "return to life".

His assassination, GUR said in a statement, "was ordered by the special services of Russia, which allocated half a million dollars to carry out the crime.

Kapustin "reported his readiness to continue carrying out combat and special tasks as the head of the unit," according to the statement.

Kapustin has links to the far-right and football hooliganism, and previously organised mixed martial arts fighting events and ran a clothing brand called White Rex.

Some of his fighters have openly espoused neo-Nazi views.

Russia has declared him a terrorist.

The case bears a resemblance to that of anti-Kremlin reporter Arkady Babchenko, who hit international headlines in 2018 by faking his own murder in collaboration with the Ukrainian authorities.

Kiev sent shockwaves through Ukraine by announcing that Babchenko had been shot dead at his home in a contract-style killing.

But at a news conference the next day, Babchenko reappeared in person, stunning the world and sparking anger among journalists and press freedom groups across the globe.

Kiev came under heavy criticism for staging the killing but insisted that it was the only way to prevent a “real assassination”.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
