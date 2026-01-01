Ukraine staged the death of an anti-Kremlin Russian fighter to prevent his “killing ordered by Moscow's special forces”, Ukrainian military intelligence announced on Thursday.

On Saturday, Denis Kapustin, leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps that has carried out cross-border raids into Russia during the Ukraine war, was declared dead by his group.

But on Thursday, Kapustin, also known as Denis Nikitin, appeared via video link at a briefing with the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, who congratulated him on his "return to life".

His assassination, GUR said in a statement, "was ordered by the special services of Russia, which allocated half a million dollars to carry out the crime.

Kapustin "reported his readiness to continue carrying out combat and special tasks as the head of the unit," according to the statement.

Kapustin has links to the far-right and football hooliganism, and previously organised mixed martial arts fighting events and ran a clothing brand called White Rex.