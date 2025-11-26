Last week, Indian security forces raided the office of Kashmir Times, an independent media organisation that has operated in India-administered Kashmir for more than seven decades, providing an unfiltered view of the conflict in the contested Muslim-majority region.

The security forces, which claimed to have seized “incriminating arms and ammunition” from the office premises, also searched the home of the newspaper’s managing editor Anuradha Bhasin, and Prabodh Jamwal, her husband and the editor of Kashmir Times.

The raid took place under India’s Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, a controversial law that grants security agencies sweeping powers of arrest, search and inquiry on the officer’s subjective belief of a “design” to commit an offence.

The security forces claim the newspaper is involved in “criminal conspiracy with secessionist and other anti-national entities” operating within and outside India-administered Kashmir.

“The whole operation is so shocking. We completely deny these allegations,” Bhasin tells TRT World.

Bhasin is also an occasional contributor to TRT World.

Established in 1954 by Bhasin’s late father, Kashmir Times is viewed as an influential voice in the wider Kashmir region, a mountainous area in the Himalayas that both India and Pakistan claim in full but administer in part.

For decades, India-administered Kashmir has witnessed a freedom movement, which the Indian state has tried to quell with full military force.

The raid is part of a renewed clampdown against so-called secessionist elements in India-administered Kashmir after a car bomb near New Delhi's historic Red Fort on November 11 killed a dozen people and injured many more.

Indian authorities identified the suicide bomber as one Umar Un Nabi, a 29-year-old Kashmiri doctor, prompting a wave of raids, arrests, and home demolitions in India-administered Kashmir and beyond.

Bhasin questions the timing of the raid because the newspaper’s office has remained shut for four years.

“There’s no staff. The newspaper went out of print over four years ago,” she says.

The print edition of Kashmir Times ceased to exist in 2021. Two years ago, the newspaper was revived as a small digital platform that publishes occasional stories, interviews and opinion pieces.

Even that limited presence, Bhasin says, is what the authorities find intolerable.

“The allegations are completely outrageous and show the state’s desperation to malign us and discredit us,” Bhasin says.

Bhasin, who is currently out of India along with her husband, calls the raid on her office part of a larger pattern.

“In the last decade, we have faced relentless targeting in different ways, and this seems to be part of the pattern and a further exacerbation of it,” she says.