Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Wednesday that Israel is trying to make life impossible in Gaza, emphasising that Israeli aggression “will not bring about the end of Palestine.”
Algeria's Minister of Mujahideen (War Veterans) and Rights-Holders Abdelmalek Tacherift read Tebboune’s message at an event held in the capital Algiers on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, marked annually on November 29, according to the Algeria Press Service (APS).
In his message, Tebboune underlined that Israel’s ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people blatantly violates fundamental principles of international law and international humanitarian law.
Tebboune said that Israel, in addition to trying to make life impossible in Gaza, is also seizing Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.
“Israel’s continued aggression will not bring about the end of Palestine,” he said, adding that Israel aims to achieve this by systematically destroying Gaza’s infrastructure, targeting the health care system, imposing a siege and starvation, disregarding the basic rules of international law and continuing its assaults.
Tebboune called on the international community to make every effort to ensure Israel’s compliance with international law, that it immediately and fully lifts the blockade on Gaza and opens all border crossings to allow humanitarian aid to reach the population.
Reaffirming Algeria’s firm stance on enabling the State of Palestine to obtain full membership at the UN, he called this “a fundamental step” towards securing the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of their own state.
“Algeria will remain committed to supporting its brothers in occupied Palestine and will spare no effort in defending their legitimate rights until they regain full sovereignty and establish a free and independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Tebboune said.