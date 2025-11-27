Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Wednesday that Israel is trying to make life impossible in Gaza, emphasising that Israeli aggression “will not bring about the end of Palestine.”

Algeria's Minister of Mujahideen (War Veterans) and Rights-Holders Abdelmalek Tacherift read Tebboune’s message at an event held in the capital Algiers on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, marked annually on November 29, according to the Algeria Press Service (APS).

In his message, Tebboune underlined that Israel’s ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people blatantly violates fundamental principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

Tebboune said that Israel, in addition to trying to make life impossible in Gaza, is also seizing Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.