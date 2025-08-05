TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
"Our struggle to make Türkiye the leading nation in its region within the reshaped global order continues, despite the traps set against us and the attacks from both within and beyond our borders," says Erdogan.
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
President Erdogan and top military council members visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, paying respects with senior officials. / AA
August 5, 2025

Türkiye is taking historic steps to safeguard the nation’s future, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday before chairing an annual meeting of the Supreme Military Council.

“Our struggle to make Türkiye the leading nation in its region within the reshaped global order continues, despite the traps set against us and the attacks from both within and beyond our borders,” said Erdogan, reading aloud a message he wrote at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye, in a ceremonial visit before the meeting.

"We are taking historic steps to safeguard our nation's future, from security to democracy, from the economy to technology, from the defense industry to foreign policy," he added.

“We believe that the 2025 meeting of our council will be a new milestone on the path toward the vision of the Century of Türkiye,” added the president, who paid the visit along with members of the council.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also paid tribute to Ataturk and to all the lives sacrificed “for our future.”

Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat