Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane on Tuesday after it flew in international airspace over the Baltic Sea without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off, the Polish Armed Forces said on Wednesday.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stressed that the aircraft did not enter Polish airspace.

"Polish fighter jets intercepted an Il-20 aircraft conducting a reconnaissance mission in international airspace, without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off," the command said in a statement.