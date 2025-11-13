AMERICAS
2 min read
'They Arrived in Hell': Venezuelans deported by US to El Salvador tortured
The migrants were accused, without evidence, of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang.
'They Arrived in Hell': Venezuelans deported by US to El Salvador tortured
The report says the deportations amounted to enforced disappearances. / AP
November 13, 2025

Venezuelan migrants sent by the United States to El Salvador were "tortured" and subjected to sexual violence and other abuses in the mega-prison where they were held for four months, human rights groups have alleged.

The report, "They Arrived in Hell", was published by Human Rights Watch and Cristosal, a Central American NGO, on Wednesday.

It documents the transfer of 252 Venezuelans to the CECOT facility in March and early April.

The migrants were accused, without evidence, of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang.

Their transfer came from an agreement between US President Donald Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele involving the payment of millions of dollars.

After interviewing 40 of the Venezuelan detainees and 150 others linked to the cases, Human Rights Watch says the abuses were not isolated but systematic.

The report alleges that detainees were kept in solitary confinement, with poor food, inadequate hygiene, and daily beatings.

At least three Venezuelans reported sexual violence.

One said four guards abused him and raped him.

RECOMMENDED

‘Enforced disappearances’

The report says the deportations amounted to enforced disappearances under international law.

About half of the migrants had no court sentences.

Only three percent had been convicted of violent crimes in the United States.

At least 62 Venezuelans were expelled while their US asylum claims were still pending, family members and lawyers confirmed to Human Rights Watch.

In July, the migrants were repatriated in a prisoner exchange.

Washington and Caracas also released 10 US citizens and around 80 political prisoners.

Cristosal closed its El Salvador office in July due to alleged repression by the authorities.

RelatedTRT World - Families of Venezuelan migrants protest after US sends them to Salvadoran prison
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area