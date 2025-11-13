Venezuelan migrants sent by the United States to El Salvador were "tortured" and subjected to sexual violence and other abuses in the mega-prison where they were held for four months, human rights groups have alleged.

The report, "They Arrived in Hell", was published by Human Rights Watch and Cristosal, a Central American NGO, on Wednesday.

It documents the transfer of 252 Venezuelans to the CECOT facility in March and early April.

The migrants were accused, without evidence, of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang.

Their transfer came from an agreement between US President Donald Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele involving the payment of millions of dollars.

After interviewing 40 of the Venezuelan detainees and 150 others linked to the cases, Human Rights Watch says the abuses were not isolated but systematic.

The report alleges that detainees were kept in solitary confinement, with poor food, inadequate hygiene, and daily beatings.

At least three Venezuelans reported sexual violence.

One said four guards abused him and raped him.