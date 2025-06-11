Los Angeles, California — The sun cuts through a haze of dust over Alameda Street. Pigeons scatter, startled by the clang of an overturned dumpster being kicked nearby.



The calm in America's second-biggest city is fractured, scattered shards of unease settling into every corner. From Boyle Heights to Venice, Los Angeles has shifted. It grits its teeth beneath a sky swollen with unrest.

Four days ago, whispers rippled through multiple immigrant neighbourhoods. Raids conducted by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were coming.

Like tremors before an earthquake, the warnings passed from hand to hand. Doors were bolted, curtains drawn tight, and teenagers took to the streets with faces masked in defiance.

Soon, President Donald Trump sent federal troops onto California soil without permission from Governor Gavin Newsom. The city began to simmer.



By Wednesday morning, graffiti had spread like veins through the city's walls — under overpasses, across shuttered storefronts, on the steps of government buildings. No peace. No ICE. No silence. The paint is fresh.

In a primetime address last night, Governor Newsom urged Californians to hold firm: "Do not give in to him." He was referring to President Trump.

The words landed like a match.

Spray-painted screams

As the curfew was lifted early on Wednesday for the day, dozens of families whose loved ones were swept up in raids returned to the federal detention centre downtown.

They formed a chain — hands clasped, holding placards — and began to chant. “Libertad. Justicia. Libertad.”



Police held the line, but the tension was thick enough to chew.

The Marines now stand watch outside the Federal Building. Their rifles rest against riot shields, poised but not raised.

According to Major General Scott Sherman, who is overseeing the deployment of 4,700 federal troops in California, the 700 Marines assigned to Los Angeles "do not have arrest powers," but are allowed to detain individuals "until law enforcement arrives."

For now, that presence is mostly visual. A show of force: quiet, hulking, and unmistakable.

Near Civic Center area, close to City Hall and the Main Street Bridge, a man in a worn Lakers jersey leans on a fence, voice low and raw.

They came for his cousin, he said. No knock, no warning. ICE smashed through.

"I thought that was over," he says, eyes shadowed.



Across the city, the number of National Guard troops has doubled. Trump says they are here to stop Los Angeles from "burning down."



But the fire is visible in spray-painted screams across boarded-up shops, in hulks of a Waymo car torched in Westlake. The machine didn't bleed, but the message did.