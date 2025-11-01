Tens of thousands of protesters poured into Serbia's second city on Saturday a year after a railway station roof collapse that killed 16 people, unleashing discontent over alleged corruption and a lack of accountability many blame for the disaster.

Months of protests across Serbia, stoked by anger over the failure so far to prosecute those responsible for the roof collapse have rattled President Aleksandar Vučić's long grip on power and raised calls for early elections.

Protesters streamed into the northern city of Novi Sad, where the disaster occurred, in cars, buses or on foot, some having walked long distances, witnesses said. One of Novi Sad's main boulevards was packed with people.

The protesters - many of them young people - observed 16 minutes of silence - one for every victim - from 11:52 a.m. (1052 GMT), when the roof caved in following renovation work on November 1, 2024.

Protesters held up large red hearts bearing the names of the collapse victims, clutched white flowers and laid wreaths in front of the railway station.

The tearful father of one of the victims, dressed in black, stood for hours staring at his daughter's name affixed among others to the station's perimeter fence.

There were no reports of violence, which had marred some protests during the summer when riot police used stun grenades and tear gas to break up rallies.

'We say that this is enough'

"This is a major tragedy for the Serbian people. We cannot bring those people back but we can feel the pain with their families and say that this is enough," said Sladjana Burmaz, a 51-year-old economist from the central town of Valjevo.