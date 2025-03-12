President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope his army was on the brink of "fully liberating" Russia's Kursk region, as Ukraine hinted it was pulling troops back in the face of rapid Russian advances.

In his first visit to the region since Ukraine launched its shock counter-offensive in August, Putin, dressed in army camouflage, hailed on Wednesday recent gains and urged his troops on.

"I am counting on the fact that all the combat tasks facing our units will be fulfilled, and the territory of the Kursk region will soon be completely liberated from the enemy," he said in televised remarks.

Russia's forces have retaken 24 settlements in the border region over the last five days, chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov told Putin.

Minutes after footage of Putin's remarks aired on Russian state TV, Ukraine's army commander suggested his troops were pulling back to minimise losses.

"In the most difficult situation, my priority has been and remains saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. To this end, the units of the defence forces, if necessary, manoeuvre to more favourable positions," commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said in a Facebook post, in language typically used to describe a withdrawal.

He added, however: "Despite the increased pressure from the Russian/North Korean army, we will hold the defence in the Kursk region as long as it is appropriate and necessary."

Ukraine and its allies say more than 10,000 North Korean troops are fighting for Russia in Kursk.

Gerasimov said Russia had captured 430 Ukrainian soldiers in the region, while Syrsky said 942 Russians had been taken as prisoners of war.