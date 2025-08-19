Washington is coordinating with European and non-European countries to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“We will work with our European allies and non-European countries, by the way, to build such a security guarantee,” Rubio said during an interview with FOX News on Monday.

“We’re working on that right now. We’ll continue to work on that. And that will be something that will have to be in place after a peace deal so that Ukraine can feel safe moving forward, and we're coordinating that.”

He added that while many countries are willing to provide guarantees, Ukraine itself considers a strong military the most important safeguard for its future.

“We are no longer giving Ukraine weapons. We are now selling them weapons, and European countries are paying for it through NATO. They are using NATO to buy the weapons and transfer them to Ukraine,” Rubio said.

The US Secretary of State also said that any eventual peace deal between Ukraine and Russia will require “concessions” from both sides, including potentially on territory, while Washington and its allies are coordinating on long-term security guarantees for Kiev.

“In any negotiation to bring about the end of a war, or any conflict for that matter, it’s going to require both sides to receive but also to give. In essence, one side is not going to get 100% here,” Rubio said.

“Each side is going to have to make some concessions. And obviously, land or where you draw those lines — where the war stops — is going to be part of that conversation.”