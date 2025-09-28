Telegram founder Pavel Durov has accused French intelligence of attempting to weaponise his legal troubles in Paris to push political censorship in Eastern Europe, a strategy he says shows signs of spreading into Romania.

On Sunday, Durov wrote on X that while he was detained in France last year, intelligence agents approached him through an intermediary, pressing him to remove a set of Telegram channels ahead of Moldova’s presidential elections. The alleged offer came with strings attached: cooperation in exchange for favourable words to the French judge overseeing his case.

“This was unacceptable on several levels,” Durov said. “If the agency did in fact approach the judge, it constituted an attempt to interfere in the judicial process. If it did not, then it was exploiting my legal situation in France to influence political developments in Eastern Europe — a pattern we have also observed in Romania.”

Targeting opposition in Moldova