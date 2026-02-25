The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned that severe funding shortages are putting the lives of more than 1.9 million displaced people in South Sudan at risk, as humanitarian needs surge beyond available resources.
The UN agency said on Wednesday that the country — already struggling with years of conflict, flooding and instability — is facing additional pressure from the war in neighbouring Sudan, which has driven more than 1.3 million people across the border since April 2023, most of them South Sudanese returning home.
The influx has strained fragile infrastructure and overwhelmed services in border regions, leaving aid groups scrambling to meet urgent needs.
“South Sudan is carrying an extraordinary burden, and funding shortfalls risk undermining progress towards durable solutions for millions,” said Ugochi Daniels, the agency’s deputy director general for operations.
The IOM said its 2026 response plan faces a $29 million gap, reflecting a broader squeeze on global humanitarian budgets as major donors, including the United States under President Donald Trump, have reduced foreign aid spending.
The warning comes as violence has flared again between forces aligned with President Salva Kiir and his longtime rival Riek Machar, particularly in Jonglei state, where the United Nations says at least 280,000 people have recently been displaced.
Aid officials say without sustained funding and progress towards political stability, South Sudan risks sliding deeper into crisis — with displaced families and host communities alike facing renewed hardship and potential unrest.