AFRICA
2 min read
UN warns aid shortfall threatens nearly 2M displaced in South Sudan
Funding gaps, new refugee inflows and rising political tensions threaten to deepen one of the world’s most fragile humanitarian crises.
UN warns aid shortfall threatens nearly 2M displaced in South Sudan
The UN says South Sudan is facing additional pressure from the war in neighboring Sudan, which is driving an influx of refugees. / Reuters
7 hours ago

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned that severe funding shortages are putting the lives of more than 1.9 million displaced people in South Sudan at risk, as humanitarian needs surge beyond available resources.

The UN agency said on Wednesday that the country — already struggling with years of conflict, flooding and instability — is facing additional pressure from the war in neighbouring Sudan, which has driven more than 1.3 million people across the border since April 2023, most of them South Sudanese returning home.

The influx has strained fragile infrastructure and overwhelmed services in border regions, leaving aid groups scrambling to meet urgent needs.

“South Sudan is carrying an extraordinary burden, and funding shortfalls risk undermining progress towards durable solutions for millions,” said Ugochi Daniels, the agency’s deputy director general for operations.

RelatedTRT World - Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
RECOMMENDED

Trump caused squeeze on global

The IOM said its 2026 response plan faces a $29 million gap, reflecting a broader squeeze on global humanitarian budgets as major donors, including the United States under President Donald Trump, have reduced foreign aid spending.

The warning comes as violence has flared again between forces aligned with President Salva Kiir and his longtime rival Riek Machar, particularly in Jonglei state, where the United Nations says at least 280,000 people have recently been displaced.

Aid officials say without sustained funding and progress towards political stability, South Sudan risks sliding deeper into crisis — with displaced families and host communities alike facing renewed hardship and potential unrest.

RelatedTRT World - UN warns Sudan war crippling South Sudan's economy, fuelling instability
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings