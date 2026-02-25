The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned that severe funding shortages are putting the lives of more than 1.9 million displaced people in South Sudan at risk, as humanitarian needs surge beyond available resources.

The UN agency said on Wednesday that the country — already struggling with years of conflict, flooding and instability — is facing additional pressure from the war in neighbouring Sudan, which has driven more than 1.3 million people across the border since April 2023, most of them South Sudanese returning home.

The influx has strained fragile infrastructure and overwhelmed services in border regions, leaving aid groups scrambling to meet urgent needs.

“South Sudan is carrying an extraordinary burden, and funding shortfalls risk undermining progress towards durable solutions for millions,” said Ugochi Daniels, the agency’s deputy director general for operations.