A drone attack on a busy market in Sudan's North Darfur state killed 10 people over the weekend, first responders said, without saying who was responsible.

The North Darfur Emergency Rooms Council, one of hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating aid across Sudan, said a drone strike hit Al-Harra market in the paramilitary RSF-controlled town of Malha on Saturday.

The council did not identify who carried out the attack, which it said had sparked "fire in shops and caused extensive material damage".

There was no immediate comment from either the Sudanese army or the RSF militias.

Since April 2023, Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced nearly 12 million and created the world's largest displacement and hunger crisis.

The war's current epicentre is South Kordofan and clashes have escalated in Kadugli, the state capital, where a drone attack last week killed eight people as they attempted to flee the army-controlled city.

Related TRT World - Sudan's Burhan vows 'revenge, victory' against RSF

A source from a humanitarian organisation operating in Kadugli told AFP on Sunday that humanitarian groups had "evacuated all their workers" from the city due to security conditions.