Four dead in Israeli air strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa
The first strikes on Sanaa since August 17 follow the Houthis’ unprecedented use of a cluster missile.
The missile was a cluster munition — a projectile that is supposed to detonate into multiple explosives. / Photo: AP / AP
August 24, 2025

At least four people were killed and five were wounded after Israel attacked Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, targeting multiple locations, including power stations and oil facilities.

A spokesperson for the health ministry in the Sanaa reported four people dead and 67 wounded in the Israeli raid, raising an earlier toll.

A Houthi security source told AFP the strikes had targeted a building in central Sanaa. The group's Al-Masirah TV reported they had also hit an oil company facility and a power station in Sanaa's south already struck last Sunday.

Sanaa residents said the strikes targeted areas near the presidential complex, missile bases, and oil and power stations. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The latest Israeli air strikes come just days after Houthis fired cluster munitions toward Israel, according to a local media report.

An Israeli Air Force official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the projectile fired from Yemen towards Israel on Friday night marked a new threat. The missile was a cluster munition — a projectile that is supposed to detonate into multiple explosives.

The use of cluster bombs makes it harder for Israel to intercept.

The Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for more than 22 months. They say they are carrying out the attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians amid Israel’s brutal war in Gaza.

Since the October 2023 start of brutal Israeli war on Gaza, the Houthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel, saying that’s in solidarity with the Palestinians.

