A historic vote took place at the United Nations General Assembly on 25 March 2026. The draft resolution, submitted by Ghana and recognising the Transatlantic Slave Trade as the gravest “crime against humanity”, was adopted with 123 votes in favour, whilst 52 countries abstained and 3 member states voted against.

One of the key principles of the historic resolution (A/80/L.48) is that it condemns the forced displacement and enslavement of millions of Africans over a period of 400 years as one of the greatest injustices in human history.

The resolution, which calls on UN member states to issue an official apology for their history of the slave trade and to contribute to a reparations fund to be established, also demands the return of African artefacts and national archive materials previously looted and held in Western institutions to their countries of origin.

This decision, which aims to condemn slavery in every respect before the judgment of history, carries immense political and moral weight in the eyes of the international public conscience.

Rather than focusing on the bill's content, the main debate at a popular level centred on opposition to it from North America and Europe.

For it has once again become clear that the United States, the United Kingdom and other European states—which stood at the very heart of the historical backdrop to the global slave trade and, by institutionalising slavery, left a shameful legacy in the name of humanity—feel no remorse for this situation and have no intention of apologising.

Yet, for some 400 years, from the early 16th century to the late 19th century, the continents of Europe and America were at the very heart of the forced displacement of an estimated 13 million Africans as part of what is known as the “Triangular Trade”—the largest system of forced migration and human trafficking in history.

It is estimated that 2.5 million Africans lost their lives during this trade due to poor transport conditions, epidemics and mistreatment; this constitutes the most dramatic aspect of this historical tragedy, and it is particularly noteworthy that the states primarily responsible for this are the very same ones opposing the draft resolution in question today.

Triangular trade

Indeed, the first of the main stages of the Triangular Trade was the leg from Europe to Africa. Here, Portuguese, British, Spanish and French merchants transported manufactured goods such as weapons, gunpowder, textiles and alcohol to Africa.

In the second phase, known as the “Middle Passage”, enslaved Africans—acquired from local tribal chiefs and indigenous traders in exchange for European manufactured goods transported to the continent—were transported to the Americas under inhumane conditions.

These slaves, brought to America across the Atlantic Ocean, were forced to work to the point of death on North American plantations producing sugar, cotton, coffee and tobacco.

In the third and final stage, the raw materials produced through the forced labour of these slaves were shipped to Europe, fuelling industry there and generating enormous profits.

Thus, this trade cycle, which began in Europe, made its way through Africa and the Americas before returning to Europe in its final stage; Africa’s enslaved labour force was utilised as a resource for raw material production in the Americas and for industrial production in Europe.

There is no doubt that whilst this cycle consistently condemned Africa’s modern history to ruin from a sociological and economic perspective, it transformed the modern history of America and Europe, on the contrary, into an era of steady wealth accumulation.

Indeed, in his seminal work “Capitalism and Slavery” (1944), Eric Williams argues that the immense profits derived from the slave trade financed the Industrial Revolution in Britain.

In his book “Africans and the Industrial Revolution in England” (2002), Joseph Inikori puts forward a similar perspective in the context of the expansion of the Trans-Atlantic trade, arguing that the vast market created by goods produced using slave labour spurred the development of shipping and financial institutions such as banking and insurance.

The institutional development of the slave trade and its extraordinary contribution to the process of capital accumulation serve to support these arguments.

Indeed, the slave trade laid the groundwork for the emergence of the world’s oldest and largest insurance exchange, Lloyd’s of London (1688), due to the need for risk management.

Furthermore, the profits derived from the plantation economy were channelled into the construction of the physical and economic infrastructure of major cities in modern Europe.

To observe this first-hand, one need looks no further than Liverpool and Bristol, two major slave-trading port cities of the 18th century.