Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

According to the Communications Directorate on Monday, President Erdogan told Sheikh Mohammed that Türkiye supports the territorial integrity, unity, and solidarity of Yemen and Somalia, and is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

Türkiye, Erdogan added, is working to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, stressing that steps must be taken as soon as possible for the reconstruction of the enclave.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect in October 2025, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations, killing 420 Palestinians and wounding 1,184 others, according to the Health Ministry.