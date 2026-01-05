TÜRKİYE
Turkish, UAE leaders discuss regional issues, Gaza reconstruction efforts in phone call
Turkish President Erdogan reiterates support for Yemen and Somalia’s territorial integrity, calls for urgent action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, and begin reconstruction.
January 5, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

According to the Communications Directorate on Monday, President Erdogan told Sheikh Mohammed that Türkiye supports the territorial integrity, unity, and solidarity of Yemen and Somalia, and is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

Türkiye, Erdogan added, is working to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, stressing that steps must be taken as soon as possible for the reconstruction of the enclave.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect in October 2025, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations, killing 420 Palestinians and wounding 1,184 others, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel killed nearly 71,400 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, since October 2023, and wounded more than 171,200 others.

It has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and displaced all of the population.

