Outrage is growing across the United States at the detention of a five-year-old boy in a massive immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, as US Vice President JD Vance defended federal agents' actions.

Thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been deployed to the Democratic-led city, as the administration of President Donald Trump presses its campaign to deport what it says are millions of illegal immigrants across the country.

Vance confirmed that the five-year-old boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, was among those detained, but argued that agents were protecting him after his father "ran" from an immigration sweep.

"What are they supposed to do? Are they supposed to let a five-year-old child freeze to death?" he said.

In Geneva, the UN rights chief Volker Turk called on US authorities to end the "dehumanizing portrayal and harmful treatment of migrants and refugees."

"I am astounded by the now-routine abuse and denigration of migrants and refugees," he said in a statement. "Where is the concern for their dignity, and our common humanity?"

Democratic Texas congressman Joaquin Castro rejected Vance's explanation for Ramos' arrest, branding Homeland Security authorities "sick liars."

Castro said that he had not been able to locate the boy, who was reportedly being held with his father in San Antonio, Texas.

"My staff and I have been working to figure out his whereabouts, make sure that he's safe, and also to demand his release by ICE," he said in a video posted on X.

But ICE "have not given us information," he said.

Calls for a day of action against ICE have been circulating on social media, with a demonstration expected in downtown Minneapolis on Friday.

And some activists have called for an "economic blackout," urging residents not to work, shop or go to school in protest, US media reported.

'Just a baby'

Former US vice president Kamala Harris said she was "outraged" by Ramos's detention.

"Liam Ramos is just a baby. He should be at home with his family, not used as bait by ICE and held in a Texas detention center," she wrote on X.

Harris shared a photo of the child wearing a blue knitted hat with dangling, white rabbit ears, while a person behind him appears to hold onto his backpack.

Another photo circulating online shows Ramos escorted by a man wearing black clothes and a black face covering.