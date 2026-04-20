Thousands of American and Philippine troops, joined for the first time by a significant contingent of Japanese forces, have begun annual military exercises on Monday set against the backdrop of the Middle East war.

The war games will feature live-fire exercises in the north of the country facing the Taiwan Strait, as well as a province off the disputed South China Sea.

The Japanese military, which is contributing 1,400 personnel, will use a Type 88 cruise missile to sink a target ship off northern Paoay.

More than 17,000 soldiers, airmen and sailors are taking part in the 19-day Balikatan, or "Shoulder to Shoulder", exercises, including contingents from Australia, New Zealand, France and Canada.

US exercise spokesman Colonel Robert Bunn said that the drills demonstrate "our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Bunn added that US troop levels would be unaffected by the ongoing Middle East war his country is waging.

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