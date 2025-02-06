US President Donald Trump's proposal to take over Gaza and displace Palestinians elsewhere brings to mind an earlier suggestion by his son-in-law Jared Kushner about the potential value of “waterfront property” in the enclave.

Kushner, a former aide to Trump, suggested last year that Israel should remove Palestinians out of Gaza while it “cleans up” the area.

"The thing that I would try to do if I was Israel right now is I would just bulldoze something in the Negev. I would try to move people in there. (…) So you can go in and finish the job,” he said in an interview with the Middle East Initiative, a programme of Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

Kushner said Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable, suggesting that Israel should “move the people out” via the Rafah border crossing to Egypt or the Negev Desert "with the right diplomacy” and "then clean it up."

Kushner was one of Trump's senior foreign policy advisers in his first term in office between 2017 and 2021.

'Deal of the century'