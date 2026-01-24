A second round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US to halt the war ended in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Ukrainian negotiator's spokesperson told journalists.

Russian state news agency RIA reported Moscow's delegation, led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the country's Armed Forces, returned to the hotel where they are staying.

It further reported that representatives of the American delegation, which took part in the talks, headed to the airport after the negotiations.

Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne also confirmed, citing a source in Kiev's delegation, that the talks have ended, noting they lasted over three hours.

No official statement has yet been made after the talks.