WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
The second day of negotiations in the Emirati capital reportedly lasted over three hours
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets US, Russian and Ukrainian delegations at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, on January 23, 2026. / Reuters
January 24, 2026

A second round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US to halt the war ended in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Ukrainian negotiator's spokesperson told journalists.

Russian state news agency RIA reported Moscow's delegation, led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the country's Armed Forces, returned to the hotel where they are staying.

It further reported that representatives of the American delegation, which took part in the talks, headed to the airport after the negotiations.

Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne also confirmed, citing a source in Kiev's delegation, that the talks have ended, noting they lasted over three hours.

No official statement has yet been made after the talks.

RECOMMENDED

However, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on X that Ukrainian officials told him the talks were "positive" and "constructive," adding another round of talks will be held in Abu Dhabi "next week."

Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's delegation, wrote on Facebook following the first day of talks on Friday that the negotiations are focused on parameters for ending the war with "a dignified, lasting peace."

Earlier that day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists that the issue of the Donbas region would be “key” during the trilateral talks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that efforts to resolve the conflict, which is set next month to hit the four-year mark, are “progressing.”

He further stressed the importance of implementing what he called the “Anchorage formula,” a reference to a face-to-face meeting last August between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

RelatedTRT World - First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43