Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Sunday that Tehran will stand firm on defending its rights “from the Strait of Hormuz to pursuing compensation,” following Saturday's talks with the US in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

Aref highlighted national unity, referring to what he described as growing cohesion within society, and said the government views this unity as a foundation for advancing the country’s interests.

“From strength in the Strait of Hormuz to pursuing compensation, we stand firm on the rights of the people; this is our commitment to a strong Iran,” he said.

He added that Iran remains committed to safeguarding its rights while continuing efforts on both diplomatic and national fronts.

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Islamabad talks