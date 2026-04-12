WAR ON IRAN
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Iran vows to defend rights from Hormuz to compensation, after US talks
Iran's vice president says Tehran will defend its rights and pursue compensation after the US talks in Islamabad end without an agreement.
Iran vows to defend rights from Hormuz to compensation, after US talks
Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Sunday that Tehran will stand firm on defending its rights [File] / Reuters
10 hours ago

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Sunday that Tehran will stand firm on defending its rights “from the Strait of Hormuz to pursuing compensation,” following Saturday's talks with the US in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

Aref highlighted national unity, referring to what he described as growing cohesion within society, and said the government views this unity as a foundation for advancing the country’s interests.

“From strength in the Strait of Hormuz to pursuing compensation, we stand firm on the rights of the people; this is our commitment to a strong Iran,” he said.

He added that Iran remains committed to safeguarding its rights while continuing efforts on both diplomatic and national fronts.

RelatedTRT World - No US-Iran deal after 21-hour marathon talks in Pakistan, says Vance

Islamabad talks

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Iranian and US delegations concluded their latest round of talks in Islamabad without reaching an agreement.

The negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, followed multiple rounds of discussions and exchanges of proposals but failed to produce a breakthrough.

The two sides left Islamabad with key differences unresolved, while signalling that further diplomatic efforts would be needed.

The talks were part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28, under a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered earlier this week.

RelatedTRT World - It is imperative US, Iran continue to uphold ceasefire commitments: Pakistan
SOURCE:AA
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