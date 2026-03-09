The Israeli army is preparing for a scenario in which a war with Iran and its proxies could last at least a month, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily quoted an official in the Israeli General Staff as saying.

The official said the Israeli military’s leadership has raised the level of readiness across various combat branches in anticipation of further developments and the possible expansion of confrontations in the coming period.

He added that the preparations include strengthening air defences, deploying additional forces and preparing for extended military operations if the current clashes continue or expand to additional fronts.