At least 41 historical artefacts of Anatolian origin illegally taken out of Türkiye are being repatriated from the United States, Turkish and American officials announced on Monday, marking a significant recovery in Ankara’s ongoing effort to reclaim its cultural heritage.

The items—valued at more than $8 million—were formally handed over to Türkiye’s Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gokhan Yazgi during a ceremony at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York.

The collection includes rare antiquities linked to ancient civilisations that once thrived across Anatolia, many of which were smuggled out of the country through illicit trafficking networks.