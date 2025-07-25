Residents of Taybeh, the last entirely Christian village in the occupied West Bank, say they have come under repeated attack by illegal Israeli settlers in recent weeks, with fires, property destruction, and incursions reported throughout the area.

Speaking to Vatican News on Friday, Palestinian Christian activist Ihab Hassan, originally from the nearby city of Ramallah, described a sharp escalation in violence targeting the village of roughly 1,300 people.

On the night of 25 June, fires were lit near Taybeh’s entrance.

Just weeks later, another blaze broke out close to the ruins of the 5th-century Church of St. George.

Local residents and clergy have blamed both incidents on illegal Israeli settlers, and Hassan has collected and shared video footage online to support his claims.

“Violent attacks by settlers in the region are not new,” said Hassan, adding that the unrest has already forced around 10 families to leave the village.

“Recently,” he said, “the violence has escalated, and there have been ‘constant, daily’ attacks on the villages surrounding Taybeh.”

On 25 June, according to Hassan, illegal Israeli settlers attacked the nearby village of Kafr Malik, killing three Palestinians.

Footage shared by Hassan appears to show the attackers moving on to Taybeh, where vehicles were set ablaze at the village’s edge.