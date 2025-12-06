WORLD
Mass shooting at South African bar kills 11
The shooting happened at an unlicensed bar in the Saulsville township west of Pretoria.
South Africa logged over 26,000 homicides in 2024 — more than 70 a day. / AP
December 6, 2025

At least 11 people, including three children, were killed in a mass shooting at a bar in a township near the South African administrative capital of Pretoria, police said on Saturday.

Another 14 people were wounded and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the South African Police Services. Police didn’t give details on the ages of those who were injured.

The shooting happened at an unlicensed bar in the Saulsville township west of Pretoria in the early hours of Saturday.

The children killed were a 3-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Police said they were searching for three suspects.

South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world and recorded more than 26,000 homicides in 2024 — an average of more than 70 a day.

SOURCE:AP
