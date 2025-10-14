President Donald Trump has said that the US struck another small boat that he accused of carrying drugs in the waters off Venezuela, killing six people aboard.

The Republican president said on Tuesday in a post on social media that six people aboard the vessel were killed in the strike and no US forces were harmed.

It is the fifth deadly strike in the Caribbean as the Trump administration has asserted that it is treating alleged drug traffickers as unlawful combatants who must be met with military force.

Frustration with the administration has been growing on Capitol Hill among members of both parties.

Some Republicans are seeking more information from the White House on the legal justification and details of the strikes. Democrats contend the strikes violate US and international law.

Dozens of people have been killed in the US strikes so far, according to US officials.

The Trump administration has designated drug cartels, such as Venezuela's Tren de Aragua, Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, and El Salvador's MS-13, as "terrorist" organisations.