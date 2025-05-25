WAR ON GAZA
Israel struck 10 hospitals, clinics in Gaza in 1 week — report
The report follows a documentation by the World Health Organization that said Israel attacked hospitals in Gaza 28 times over the last week, 4% of all hospital attacks since the start of the genocide.
Rescuers recover bodies of nine children from one family in Gaza's Khan Younis / Reuters
May 25, 2025

Israel has struck at least 10 hospitals and clinics in besieged Gaza in the last week, causing full or partial service shutdowns and overwhelming the remaining health care facilities, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The assault on the European Hospital in Khan Younis marked the start of Israel's intensified ground invasion, known as the “Gideon Chariots operation,” which was approved by the Israeli war Cabinet on May 4 and launched on May 18, according to the Israeli daily on Saturday.

"These strikes severely increased pressure on Gaza's collapsing health system," it said, citing Gaza's Health Ministry, which indicated 400,000 people are now left without access to medical services.

The World Health Organization (WHO) documented 28 attacks on hospitals across the enclave last week — 4 percent of all hospital attacks since the onslaught began.

"Military assaults in Gaza are pushing the health system to collapse," the WHO warned on X, noting that 94 percent of hospitals have sustained major damage or were destroyed.

Only 19 of the 36 hospitals in the enclave remain at least partially operational, it added, underlining that "hospitals must never be militarised or targeted."

War on health system

Four key hospitals were forced to shut down last week due to repeated strikes, evacuation orders and intensified attacks.

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has repeatedly struck medical facilities, severely damaging the health care system and endangering thousands of patients, according to UN and Palestinian sources.

In parallel, Israel has maintained a blockade on aid deliveries since March 2, implementing what observers describe as a policy of systematic starvation, which has led to famine and the deaths of many civilians.

Israeli carnage

Israel has killed over 53,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins while also displacing almost the entire population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

