Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
On Friday and Saturday, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held their first trilateral meeting, including US mediators in Abu Dhabi, to discuss Washington's framework
Zelenskyy says all sides must be prepared to compromise. / AP
January 25, 2026

A US document on security guarantees for Ukraine is completely ready, and Kiev is waiting for a time and place for it to be signed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, indicating that weekend talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi made some progress.

"For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States. The document is 100 percent ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it," Zelenskyy told a news conference on Sunday during a visit to Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.

"The document will then be sent for ratification to the US Congress and the Ukrainian parliament," he said.

On Friday and Saturday, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held their first trilateral meeting, including US mediators in Abu Dhabi, to discuss Washington's framework for ending the almost four-year-old war, but no deal emerged.

However, Moscow and Kiev both said they were open to further dialogue, and more discussions were expected next Sunday in Abu Dhabi, a US official told reporters immediately after the weekend talks.

"(In Abu Dhabi), the 20-point (US) plan and problematic issues are being discussed. There were many problematic issues, but now there are fewer," Zelenskyy said.

He said Moscow wants to do everything possible to get Ukraine to abandon the eastern regions that Moscow has been unable to capture.

But Kiev, he said, had not budged from its position that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be upheld.

"These are two fundamentally different positions, Ukraine's and Russia's. The Americans are trying to find a compromise," Zelenskyy said, adding that all sides must be prepared to compromise, including the Americans.

