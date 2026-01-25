A US document on security guarantees for Ukraine is completely ready, and Kiev is waiting for a time and place for it to be signed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, indicating that weekend talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi made some progress.

"For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States. The document is 100 percent ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it," Zelenskyy told a news conference on Sunday during a visit to Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.

"The document will then be sent for ratification to the US Congress and the Ukrainian parliament," he said.

On Friday and Saturday, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held their first trilateral meeting, including US mediators in Abu Dhabi, to discuss Washington's framework for ending the almost four-year-old war, but no deal emerged.

However, Moscow and Kiev both said they were open to further dialogue, and more discussions were expected next Sunday in Abu Dhabi, a US official told reporters immediately after the weekend talks.