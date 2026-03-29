Legal experts for the German parliament consider the war waged by the US and Israel on Iran to be in violation of international law and warn of potential implications for Germany, media reports have said.

According to a report commissioned by the opposition party The Left, the attacks, “according to prevailing opinion,” violate the prohibition on the use of force under the UN Charter, as they are neither justified by self-defence nor authorised by the UN Security Council.

In their 12-page analysis, the experts examined whether the potential use of US military bases in Germany - including Ramstein Air Base - for attacks against Iran could amount to assistance for which Germany bears responsibility under international law.

They said this “cannot be ruled out, depending on the specific circumstances,” according to German news agency dpa.

The report added that a possible violation of the prohibition on the use of force through “indirect use of force” could be considered, noting that US bases are located on German territory, not sovereign American soil.

The experts also referred to an earlier parliamentary analysis of Russia’s war with Ukraine, which found that the “mere making available” of Belarusian territory for Russian offensive operations could constitute aiding and abetting.

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Use of Ramstein unclear

It remains unclear to what extent Ramstein is being used for the attacks on Iran.