The Rainbow Fascism, a documentary released on TRT’s international digital platform tabii, offers a critical perspective on one of the most pressing and widely debated issues of modern times.

Supported by expert commentary, academic research, and real-life stories from 12 countries, the film questions how a movement that initially set out with a rhetoric of so-called tolerance has, over time, evolved into what it portrays as a dominant ideological framework.

Consisting of six episodes, Rainbow Fascism offers an in-depth look at global lobbying activities that influence many areas of life, from education and media to law and family structures.

Anatomy of a global encirclement

Filmed across 12 different countries and following more than two years of meticulous research, the documentary presents what it describes as the global dimension of the issue. From Germany to the US, and from the UK to the Netherlands, it analyses the decisive influence of LGBTQ+ lobbies on media, academia, and politics.

The production argues that these structures extend beyond individual preferences and have instead developed into institutional mechanisms of pressure. Accompanied by expert opinions, it details — through legal and sociological examples — why societies may struggle to voice opposition to these developments and how freedom of expression is, in its view, constrained by censorship.

Avoiding slogans, the narrative relies on scientific data while exposing the roles played by global actors in this process.