TRT tabii's 'Rainbow Fascism' documentary investigates global reach of LGBTQ propaganda
The Rainbow Fascism documentary examines the activities and societal impact of global LGBTQ+ lobbies.
From Germany to the US, and from the UK to the Netherlands, it analyses the decisive influence of LGBTQ+ lobbies on media, academia, and politics. / TRT
February 9, 2026

The Rainbow Fascism, a documentary released on TRT’s international digital platform tabii, offers a critical perspective on one of the most pressing and widely debated issues of modern times.

Supported by expert commentary, academic research, and real-life stories from 12 countries, the film questions how a movement that initially set out with a rhetoric of so-called tolerance has, over time, evolved into what it portrays as a dominant ideological framework.

Consisting of six episodes, Rainbow Fascism offers an in-depth look at global lobbying activities that influence many areas of life, from education and media to law and family structures.

Anatomy of a global encirclement

Filmed across 12 different countries and following more than two years of meticulous research, the documentary presents what it describes as the global dimension of the issue. From Germany to the US, and from the UK to the Netherlands, it analyses the decisive influence of LGBTQ+ lobbies on media, academia, and politics.

The production argues that these structures extend beyond individual preferences and have instead developed into institutional mechanisms of pressure. Accompanied by expert opinions, it details — through legal and sociological examples — why societies may struggle to voice opposition to these developments and how freedom of expression is, in its view, constrained by censorship.

Avoiding slogans, the narrative relies on scientific data while exposing the roles played by global actors in this process.

Expert insight and real-life accounts on screen

Each episode of the six-part documentary focuses on a different area of debate. In the episode titled “XX–XY”, the biological and social dimensions of sex are examined through different perspectives.

Among the most striking instalments, “Is It Worth It?” and “The Deception” focus on how gender identity has been transformed into a marketing tool. The commodification of identity and the complex relationship between the economy and this ideology reveal what the documentary presents as a vast industry behind the “rainbow” symbol.

Episodes that particularly address the impact on younger generations discuss drag queen culture and media representations, placing the resulting identity confusion under scrutiny.

The tension between biological reality and social performance is presented through medical, ethical, and theological perspectives. These sections question how social boundaries are being stretched in the name of individual freedom, and open up a debate on the disruptive consequences for traditional family structures.

The documentary goes beyond analysing the present moment. It also seeks to alert viewers to what it portrays as the future trajectory of identity politics and potential interventions in human nature, encouraging reflection on where these developments may ultimately lead.

SOURCE:TRT World, trt
