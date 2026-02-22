​​​​​​Mexican authorities have confirmed that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho” and the so-called leader of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG), was killed by Mexican military forces during an operation in the western state of Jalisco.

Seven members of CJNG were killed, including El Mencho, during a military operation carried out by Mexican Army Special Forces in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday.



Mexico's Defence Ministry stated that Special Forces, in collaboration with the National Intelligence Centre and the Attorney General's Office, planned and carried out the operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, a known CJNG stronghold, deploying multiple Air Force aircraft and National Guard units to apprehend Oseguera.



"During this operation, Mexican military personnel were attacked, and in defence of their physical integrity, they repelled the aggression. This resulted in four members of the 'CJNG' criminal group dying at the scene and three others being severely wounded, who lost their lives during their airlift to Mexico City," the ministry said.

The ministry added that two other cartel members were arrested and various weapons and armoured vehicles were seized, including rocket launchers capable of shooting down aircraft.



Three special forces members were wounded during the operation and transported to medical facilities in Mexico City.



The ministry said the operation was carried out with the "information provided by US authorities within the framework of bilateral coordination and cooperation with the United States."



Both the US and Mexican governments had offered rewards, $15 million and 300 million Mexican pesos, respectively, for information leading to his capture.

Violent backlash

Oseguera led the CJNG from its origins as an armed offshoot of the now-defunct Milenio Cartel before it broke away and grew into one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal organisations and a key driver of violence in the country.

A former police officer, Oseguera rose to prominence in the early 1990s and became notorious for the cartel’s extreme brutality and expanding international role in the global drug trade.

The killing triggered a violent backlash from organised criminal groups, with reports of road blockades, burning vehicles and armed clashes circulating on social media and in local media.

In Jalisco, Gov. Pablo Lemus Navarro issued a red alert after violence broke out in several areas. Residents were urged to remain indoors, and public transportation services were suspended.

Authorities also reported violence in other states where the CJNG operates, including Tamaulipas, Michoacan and Nayarit, prompting a broader deployment of security forces.

“The Security Cabinet reports that blockades in certain areas of Jalisco resulting from operations carried out by federal institutions are being addressed. Our priority is the safety and protection of citizens,” Mexico’s Security Cabinet said in a statement.

US, Canada issue warnings

The violence also prompted warnings from foreign governments.

The US urged its citizens in several Mexican states to shelter in place until further notice due to the security operations, road blockages, and criminal activity.