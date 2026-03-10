US President Donald Trump has said that Australia agreed to grant asylum to some members of Iran’s visiting women’s national football team, whose players refused to sing the national anthem during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Queensland.

“I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian National Women’s Soccer Team. He’s on it! Five have already been taken care of,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Monday, less than two hours after urging Australia to take them in.

Trump added that “some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don’t return.” He warned that returning the players to Iran could put their lives at risk.

Albanese described his conversation with Trump as “very positive,” emphasising that Australian authorities have extended humanitarian support to the players and that assistance remains available for those who request it.

“It is up to them. But we say to them, if you want our help, help is here, and we will provide that,” Albanese said.

On Tuesday, five Iranian players, captain Zahra Ghanbari, midfielders Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Sarbali Alishah, Mona Hamoudi, and defender Atefeh Ramezanizadeh, were formally granted humanitarian visas, allowing them to stay in Australia.

The players have also been offered the chance to train with Brisbane Roar, giving them continuity in football while their status is resolved.

The remaining members of the Iranian squad were offered similar protection, though some remain under surveillance by team minders and are reportedly hesitant to accept the offer.