US
2 min read
US envoy Witkoff heads to Berlin for high stakes talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders
Weekend talks will focus on state of peace negotiations, as Washington intensifies pressure on Kiev to move towards an agreement to end the war with Russia.
US envoy Witkoff heads to Berlin for high stakes talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders
US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin this weekend. / Reuters
December 13, 2025

US President Donald Trump's special envoy will meet with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders in Berlin this weekend, the White House has said, as Washington presses for a plan to end Russia's bitter war with Kiev.

A White House official on Friday confirmed to AFP the accuracy of a Wall Street Journal report that envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Zelenskyy and European leaders over the weekend to discuss the status of peace negotiations.

Germany's government has said Berlin will host the leaders, including the heads of the European Union and NATO, next Monday in the hours after Zelenskyy attends a German-Ukrainian business forum with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Washington has been stepping up pressure on Kiev to reach an agreement.

Ukrainian officials said they recently sent Washington an updated plan building on Trump's original 28-point peace proposal to end the war that began in February 2022.

Trump's plan, publicly revealed last month, was accused of echoing Moscow's key demands, including Ukraine giving up crucial territory to Russia.

RelatedTRT World - New Ukraine territorial-concession proposals sent to Trump: Germany's Merz
RECOMMENDED

"Security guarantees"

The idea of a speedy accession by Ukraine into the European Union - a move opposed by Moscow - is included in the latest version of a US-led plan to end the war.

Ukraine would join the EU as early as January 2027 under the latest US plan, a senior source familiar with the matter told AFP on Friday.

Meanwhile, Europeans and Ukrainians are asking the United States to provide them with "security guarantees" before Ukraine negotiates any territorial concessions, the French presidency said on Friday.

Trump has grown weary of multiple meetings that never seem to reach an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine, Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

"The president is extremely frustrated with both sides of this war, and he is sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting," she added.

RelatedTRT World - Trump 'extremely frustrated' with Ukraine, Russia over peace talks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer