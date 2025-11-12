Washington, DC, — The vote was supposed to reopen the US government after a record 40-day shutdown. Instead, it cracked open the Democratic Party.

Eight Democratic senators, Catherine Cortez Masto, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Jacky Rosen, Tim Kaine, Angus King, and Jeanne Shaheen, crossed the aisle to join Republicans and end the shutdown.

It gave President Donald Trump a symbolic victory and set off a storm inside their own ranks.

Progressive Democrats accused them of surrender. Moderates claimed they were saving jobs. Top leadership called for calm, but the party looked anything but.

“The Democratic party’s basic problem is that it has a very narrow voting base, largely consisting of voters with university degrees and high incomes; there simply aren’t enough of these people to consistently win national elections,” David N. Gibbs, Professor of History at the University of Arizona, and an expert on US politics, told TRT World.

“It was not always like this,” Gibbs added. “Until the 1970s, the Democrats had a large working-class base, associated with a strong union movement inherited from Roosevelt’s New Deal.”

That bond began to fray when the party embraced globalisation, free trade, and financial deregulation in the 1980s. Democrats started speaking the language of markets rather than factories, of climate goals rather than coal mines.

“After 1980,” Gibbs said, “the party moved toward free market policies that were harmful to working people, combined with an elitist style of communication around issues of gender, race, and sexuality that lacked broad appeal.”

The result is a party that no longer shares a common language. On one side, progressives such as Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Pramila Jayapal insist that the only way to confront Trumpism is through moral clarity and class politics. They see compromise as cowardice.

On the other hand, senators like Joe Manchin and John Fetterman preach pragmatism, warning that confrontation scares off the swing voters they need to win.

Between the two, leaders like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries juggle impossible expectations, trying to keep a party together that doesn’t want the same things anymore.

The Senate shutdown vote exposed that fracture in full view. Progressives erupted on social media, calling the deal a “giveaway to Trump.”

Democrat Ritchie Torres said it was an “unconditional surrender that abandons 24 million Americans who are about to see their (health) premiums more than double.”

Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s incoming Democratic mayor, said the deal and those backing it “should be rejected.”

Identity crisis disguised as strategy

Thirty-three Senate seats will be contested in the midterms next year, and Democrats are fighting to defend or capture them.

As word of the shutdown deal spread, several candidates for open seats — Graham Platner in Maine, Mallory McMorrow in Michigan, and Zach Wahls and Nathan Sage in Iowa — repeated their criticism of Chuck Schumer’s leadership.

As Senate Minority Leader, Schumer opposed the bill, arguing that it failed to protect health care access, but also failed to silence critics within his own party.

“Chuck Schumer failed in his job yet again,” Platner said in a video on X. “We need to elect leaders who want to fight.”