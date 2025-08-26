More than 200 former EU ambassadors and senior officials accused Brussels on Tuesday of failing to act on Palestine’s Gaza, signing a joint letter urging the bloc to ramp up pressure on Israel to end its “brutal war” and occupation.

"We express our profound disappointment that, in response to the deteriorating situation in Gaza, no substantive measures have been taken by the EU to pressure Israel to end its brutal war, to resume vital humanitarian assistance by mainstream providers, and to dismantle its illegal occupation of both Gaza and the West Bank," signatories wrote in the letter seen by Irish broadcaster RTE News.

They warned that if the EU fails to take “an effective stand,” action will be left to individual member states or “groups of like-minded countries,” which would lack the “full force of EU-wide collective action.”

Illegal settlement expansion

The officials also expressed “dismay” that, in the four weeks since their previous letter – signed by 58 former EU ambassadors – no cease-fire has been agreed in Gaza. Instead, they noted, Israel has begun implementing plans to occupy Gaza City.