The Philippines and Palestine have boosted bilateral ties and cooperation as the top diplomats of the two nations met in Manila.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa P Lazaro hosted Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin on Tuesday, marking the first time a Palestinian top diplomat has visited the Southeast Asian country since the establishment of bilateral ties in 1989.

During their talks, the two diplomats explored ways to pursue “more robust and practical cooperation in areas of mutual interests such as higher education, consular cooperation, technical and vocational education and training, among others.”

“Both sides reiterated their commitment to building a strong, long-term strategic partnership that promotes peace, development, and shared values between the two nations,” a statement from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Lazaro and Shahin also “addressed political and humanitarian challenges, the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and the conditions of the Palestinian community in the Philippines,” according to a separate statement from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.