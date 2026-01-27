Fully electric car sales in December overtook petrol for the first time in the European Union, even as policymakers proposed to loosen emissions regulations, data showed.

US battery-electric brand Tesla continued to lose market share to competitors, including to China's BYD and Europe's best-selling group Volkswagen, data from the European auto lobby ACEA showed on Tuesday.

Car sales throughout Europe sustained a sixth straight month of year-on-year growth, with overall registrations, a proxy for sales, hitting their highest volumes in five years in Europe in 2025, though they remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

Europe's car industry faces challenges, including competition from China, US import tariffs and difficulties in profitably meeting domestic regulations for EV adoption.

The EU unveiled in December a plan to abandon an effective 2035 ban on combustion engine cars, bowing to calls from struggling carmakers. Electric transport groups argue that a swift EV transition is necessary to curb CO2 emissions.

Analysts expect EVs to gain popularity despite the policy relaxation.