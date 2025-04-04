The European Union has proclaimed a "new era" in ties with Central Asia at a major summit in Uzbekistan, as Brussels presses its influence in the region in the face of Russian and Chinese competition.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has accelerated the region's drift from Moscow's orbit, with major powers to both the west and east sensing an opening.

The presidents of the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - welcomed the EU's top leaders to the summit on Friday in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand.

Central Asia is rich in natural resources, on the front lines of climate change and a key security player trying to contain extremism, sharing borders with Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia.

"This is the start of a new era in our ancient friendship," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told Central Asian leaders in Samarkand, which has been a key hub in East-West connections, trade, and commerce for centuries.

‘Turning point’

The European Commission chief and Antonio Costa- the head of the European Council- were in Uzbekistan as US President Donald Trump's tariff offensive sparked global market shock.