Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos stood out for its clarity. The so-called rules-based order, he said, was “pleasant fiction”, and hinted that the very idea is now on the verge of extinction.

What the world is experiencing, in his view, is not a transition but a rupture, where economic coercion, tariffs, and threats have replaced diplomacy, and where middle powers risk being pushed aside if they do not act together.

For Western capitals, this realisation has come as a shock. It has been sharpened by Donald Trump’s return to power and his open push to annex Greenland , an autonomous territory of a NATO ally.

For the first time, the United States is threatening an ally with economic pressure and territorial claims.

For the Global South, however, there is nothing new about this moment.

The so-called rules-based international order has always been a fiction. It has only become a fiction now for the transatlantic West.

For much of the rest of the world, it was a sham from the moment it was proclaimed.

The liberal international order only existed in name. It was a farce, a sham, and this was proven every time the US and its imperialist allies invaded a country or engineered coups and propped up regimes in the Global South, whether in Latin America or the Middle East.

Latin America offers some of the clearest examples .

From the CIA-backed overthrow of Guatemala’s Jacobo Arbenz in 1954 to the destruction of Chilean democracy with the removal of Salvador Allende in 1973, Latin America became the testing ground for a brutal truth: sovereignty mattered only if it aligned with Washington’s interests.

Argentina, Chile, El Salvador, and Guatemala were ruled by US-backed dictatorships that disappeared, tortured, and killed tens of thousands. Where were the rules then? Where was the outrage?

The same pattern played out across the Middle East .

Iraq’s invasion in 2003, justified by lies about weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), was perhaps the most blatant violation of international law in modern history. Nearly half a million Iraqis died, and the entire country was destroyed.

The world looked away and then moved on.

Lessons from Gaza

For nearly two years, the world has watched Gaza burn . According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Government Media Office, at least 20,000 children, around two percent of Gaza’s entire child population, have been killed by Israel since October 2023.

More than 1,000 of them were under one year old. Nearly half of those babies were born and killed during the war.

The suffering does not end with the death toll. Gaza’s Ministry of Health says at least 42,011 children have been injured.