The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) next vessel, Madleen, is set to sail for Gaza on Sunday, continuing the group’s mission to break what it calls Israel’s “illegal blockade” of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Among those joining the voyage are climate activist Greta Thunberg and actor Liam Cunningham, best known for his role in Game of Thrones.

The high-profile passengers are expected to draw global attention to the coalition’s call for an end to what it describes as “state terrorism, media silence, and global complicity” in the ongoing siege of Gaza.

The Madleen is named after Gaza’s only known fisherwoman in 2014—a symbol of resistance and resilience.

The vessel will carry humanitarian aid and what the coalition describes as a “cargo of hope,” as well as a message of solidarity with Palestinians.

The announcement comes just a month after Israeli drones attacked the FFC’s previous civilian aid ship, Conscience, in international waters. The group said the ship was set ablaze, four crew members were injured, and the vessel was left adrift in violation of international law.

Türkiye condemned the attack "in the strongest terms" vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice. Six Turkish citizens who were on board the Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship.

The attack, according to the FFC, occurred in European waters and has received little response from governments or major media outlets.