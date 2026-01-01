Australia's government is "disappointed" with China's decision to impose new beef import tariffs, with one industry group warning the move could damage trade worth over a billion Australial dollars (about $670 million) between the two countries.

China announced it would impose additional 55 percent tariffs on some beef imports from countries including Brazil, Australia and the United States that exceed a certain quantity for the next three years.

The country also said it would suspend part of a free trade agreement with Australia covering beef.

"We are disappointed by this decision," Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said in a statement.

"We have made it clear to China that Australian beef is not a risk to their beef sector, and that we expect our status as a valued free trade agreement partner to be respected."

"Our beef is world-class and high in demand, and we will continue to advocate for and support our beef industry."

China is Australia's second-most lucrative beef export market, behind the United States.

Under the new rules, Australia faces a quota of around 200,000 tonnes for 2026.

Related TRT World - China is ready to deepen 'strategic partnership' with Australia: Li Qiang

Australia shields trade with China

The tariffs follow China's beef price trending downwards in recent years, with analysts blaming oversupply and a lack of demand as the world's second-largest economy has slowed.