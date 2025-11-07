Seven people have felt ill briefly after a suspicious package was opened at the military base near the US capital that is home to Air Force One, the presidential jet, a base spokesperson said.

The package contained "negative sentiments" towards President Donald Trump, but there were "no specific threats towards the president or other government officials," the spokesperson for Joint Base Andrews said in a statement.

"Emergency responders evacuated the building and the connecting building and established a cordon around the area," the statement said.

"Seven individuals felt ill and were assessed by the JB Andrews medical team and were released."

The spokesperson said testing was conducted for contaminants, but "no powder or hazardous materials were found and there is no active threat."

US media had reported previously that the package contained a white powder.