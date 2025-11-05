Democrat Ghazala Hashmi has won the lieutenant governor's race in US state of Virginia, defeating Republican John Reid.

She is the first Indian American and first Muslim to win statewide office in Virginia.

Hashmi is currently a state senator representing a district south of Richmond.

Prior to that, she worked as a college professor in Virginia.

She entered politics in 2019 by flipping a Republican-held state Senate seat and went to on to win a crowded Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in June.

"Congratulations to Ghazala Hashmi on her historic victory — becoming the first Muslim elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia!" the Council on American-Islamic Relations (or CAIR), said in a social media post.

"A proud moment for Virginia and for all who believe in an America that celebrates diversity, service, and justice for all."

Hashmi’s victory came as New Yorkers elected Zohran Mamdani, a young Muslim and Democratic "socialist" as mayor, becoming the Big Apple's first Muslim and South Asian mayor.

