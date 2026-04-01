Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban governments have restarted talks in China, aiming to secure a lasting ceasefire after more than a month of cross-border attacks.

Two Pakistani officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the meetings took place in the northern Chinese region of Urumqi, mediated by Beijing.

A third source said the discussions were aimed at ending the ongoing fighting.

China has not publicly commented and Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry declined to confirm or deny the negotiations.

Diplomatic contact between Islamabad and Kabul largely stopped after Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan on February 26.

A Pakistani Foreign Ministry official, within anonymity, told the local daily Dawn that the current talks are not a “mediation effort per se,” but rather a way to test Afghanistan’s willingness to cooperate.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar attended the meetings at Beijing’s request, following Kabul’s proposal, according to another Pakistani official.

The same official described the talks as “exploratory,” led at the Director General level by Pakistan’s additional secretary for the Afghan desk.

“The Pakistan delegation also includes military and intelligence officials,” the official said, while Afghanistan’s delegation also includes representatives from the interior and foreign ministries.