Pakistan still hopes for a "positive response" from Iran despite Tehran's "insistence on preconditions" before US President Donald Trump's deadline on the Strait of Hormuz hours from now, a senior government official told Anadolu.

"The situation has become extremely complex and sensitive, as the next few hours are very crucial. We still hope that we will get a positive response from Tehran," said the official on Tuesday on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

On Monday, official sources told Anadolu that Iran wants the US and Israeli forces to "immediately” halt their hostilities, particularly targeting top Iranian leadership, in addition to the unconditional withdrawal of Trump's deadline.

Another senior security official told Reuters that Iran's overnight strike on Saudi Arabia's industrial facilities linked to the US firms threatened to derail the talks.

If Saudi Arabia were to respond to the strikes, the talks would be over, the source said, adding that retaliation could also draw Pakistan into the conflict under its defence pact with Riyadh.



The second source said Iran was "walking on thin ice" and that the next three to four hours were critical for the future of dialogue.



Pakistan has been at the centre of negotiations between the US and Iran in recent weeks, acting as the main go-between for proposals shared by both sides, but there has been no sign of a compromise.



"We are in touch with Iranians. They have lately shown flexibility that they could join the talks, but they are at the same time taking hard lines as a prerequisite for any negotiations," the Pakistani security source said.