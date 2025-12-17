POLITICS
2 min read
US breaks with UN Security Council peers on Israeli settler violence in occupied West Bank
Washington declines to condemn Israeli settler violence and opposes briefings on a UN resolution on settlements, as other council members urge Israel to comply with international law.
US breaks with UN Security Council peers on Israeli settler violence in occupied West Bank
US declines to condemn Israeli settler violence at UN Security Council / AFP
December 17, 2025

The United States has declined to condemn Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank and opposed briefings on Resolution 2334, which addresses Israel’s illegal settlement activity, in breaking with most members of the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking at the council, US envoy Jennifer Locetta, the State Department’s alternative representative for special political affairs, said Washington opposed the quarterly briefings on Resolution 2334, arguing they distracted from what she described as more urgent threats to international peace and security.

"Colleagues, we have been clear: the United States opposes these quarterly briefings on UNSCR 2334, as they only distract from pressing threats," Locetta said.

She instead pointed to Resolution 2803, adopted last month to endorse the October Gaza peace plan agreed to by Israel and Hamas, saying it "charts the path towards a stable, safe, and prosperous Middle East."

Locetta also accused the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, of affiliation with Hamas, claiming it rejected reasonable standards of accountability for vetting staff and partners.

She said the United States remained focused on Israel’s security and stability in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, adding that President Donald Trump expected violence in the occupied West Bank to end and would not allow annexation of the territory.

RelatedTRT World - US again vetoes UNSC's Gaza truce call as Israel disregards Palestine occupation deadline

Other Security Council members strongly disagreed.

RECOMMENDED

Slovenia’s UN envoy Samuel Zbogar warned that "crippling annexation is taking hold in the West Bank" and condemned the forced entry by Israeli authorities into the UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem, including the seizure of property and removal of the UN flag.

"For now, peace is nowhere near," he said.

France’s UN Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont reiterated opposition to illegal settlement expansion and any form of annexation, calling persistent threats against UNRWA and raids on its facilities "unacceptable."

Algeria’s envoy Amar Bendjama criticised what it described as routine demolitions, saying plans to destroy dozens of Palestinian homes reflected "the routine of occupation, administered with precision and sustained by our silence."

Russia’s deputy UN envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy said the situation in the occupied West Bank had worsened despite a Gaza ceasefire, citing military raids in Tubas and Jenin and calling for progress towards a two-state solution.

China’s UN Ambassador Fu Cong urged Israel to halt illegal settlement activity, saying "unilateral actions in violation of international law must cease immediately."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US