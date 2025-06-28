POLITICS
1 min read
Hundreds of protesters demand the Thai premier's resignation over leaked call
Protesters gather at the Victory Monument area in Bangkok over a leaked call on border tension with Cambodia
Hundreds of protesters demand the Thai premier's resignation over leaked call
Protesters gather at Victory Monument demanding Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra resign in Bangkok / AP
June 28, 2025

Hundreds of protesters in the Thai capital call for the prime minister’s resignation amid mounting political unrest over a leaked phone call, according to local media reports.

Protesters from the capital, Bangkok and several other provinces gathered around the Victory Monument area, chanting slogans and demanding Premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra resign over the leaked call, Thai PBS reported.

Paetongtarn said she is ready to talk with the protest leaders, if they want to, and that she hoped the protest would be peaceful.

RelatedClashes between Thailand and Cambodia explained - TRT Global

She came under fire when Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen leaked a phone call during which Paetongtarn is heard criticising the Thai army's 2nd Army Region commander, who has been openly critical of Cambodia over the disputed border area, amid rising border tension.

RECOMMENDED

Opposition parties and protesters have since called for her resignation and the dissolution of parliament. Opposition leader Natthapong Ruengpanyawut has demanded snap elections, citing a breach of public trust.

But last week, the ruling Pheu Thai Party rejected the calls, saying Paetongtarn will neither resign nor dissolve parliament.

Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been simmering since May 28, when troops exchanged fire along the frontier, leaving one Cambodian soldier dead.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders