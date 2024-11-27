2 min read
Lebanese army deploys to southern Lebanon as civilians return home
The army urges citizens to avoid returning to border villages, awaiting Israeli withdrawal in accordance with truce deal.
Thousands of civilians in Lebanon returning their homes in the south after a ceasefire deal was announced. / Reuters
November 27, 2024

The Lebanese army said it is preparing to deploy to the south of the country after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah goes into effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the army said based on a request from the government, it will deploy to southern Lebanon in coordination with the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and in implementation of the UN resolution 1701.

Resolution 1701, adopted on August 11, 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

The Lebanese army urged citizens to wait before returning to the frontline village and towns "where the Israeli enemy entered, awaiting their withdrawal in accordance with the ceasefire agreement."

Thousands are returning

Although there were doubts about whether the truce would last and bring a permanent end to the fighting between the Israeli military and the Lebanese group, there was a sense of relief throughout Lebanon. Thousands of people headed to southern Lebanon, despite warnings from the Israeli military to avoid areas that had been evacuated.

Cars filled the highway connecting the capital, Beirut, to the south, with families returning and their belongings packed on top of their vehicles.

Traffic was at a standstill at the northern entrance of the port city of Sidon.

Displaced people also began to make their way back to the coastal city of Tyre, traveling by motorcycles and cars. The widespread nature of the Israeli military's tactics, including forced displacement and heavy bombardment that devastated towns and cities, suggests that many may find little left to return to.

