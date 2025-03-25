The Gaza Health Ministry has released a 1,516-page document naming over 50,000 Palestinians confirmed killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave between October 7, 2023, and March 23, 2025.

Among them are over 15,600 children listed across 474 pages, with the first 27 pages devoted to infants killed before their first birthday.

Between October 7, 2023, and March 23, 2025, Israel killed 15,613 children and injured 33,900.